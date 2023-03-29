Bhopal: PM Narendra Modi in city on April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhopal on April 1 to address combined commanders’ conference and flag off Vande Bharat Express, officials said here on Wednesday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the preparations related to PM’s visit. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena along with senior administrative and railway officials were present at the meeting held at CM House.

The three-day conference will begin on March 30 and will end on April1. At the conference, the PM Modi will meet top military leaders along with Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff. Apart from service chiefs, the command chiefs of all three services will be present.

After landing at Bhopal airport in the morning, Prime Minister Modi will reach Lal Parade Ground by helicopter from where he will go to Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium to participate in commanders’ conference. The PM will flag off Vande Bharat Express at Rani Kamalapati station in the afternoon. People will greet and welcome Prime Minister Modi on his journey from Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium to Rani Kamlapati station.

