Bhopal: Play Asha Amardhan depicts hope

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The play, Asha Amardhan, depicting hope was staged at Gandhi Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening. Directed and performed by Abhinav Verma and Shalini Malviya, the play is based on the one of the best tragic stories by playwright Vijaydan Detha.

The story starts with a village where all the families suffer from natural calamities (drought). One farmer starts digging the well in hope of water and suddenly his wife dies, leaving their two children behind. The step mother and her husband want to go to another village to make ends meet but she does not want to take children. Both planned to go to Malwa region. They leave their children alone by saying that we would return in the evening.

The event was organised by Chaitanya Socio Cultural Society from Bhopal and Abhi Creative Art Theatre Theatre from Pune.

Read Also Bhopal: Senior vandalises hostel premise after fight with junior