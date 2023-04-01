Bhopal: Senior vandalises hostel premise after fight with junior

Representative Pic | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Makhanlaal Chaturvedi National University (MCU) barged into the hostel premises in Bisankhedi, along with his accomplices, and vandalised the doors and windows on Friday.

As per information, the accused student landed into an argument with his junior. The junior, along with his friends, had thrashed him during the day. After which he decided to avenge his humiliation.

No arrest has been made in the case till now.

Official sources said that the accused student identified as Mangal is a day scholar at the university. He had landed into an argument with one of his juniors named Vaibhav on Friday, at the college canteen.

As the argument intensified, Vaibhav and his hostel mates thrashed Mangal, who fled the spot. However, on Friday evening, Mangal returned to the campus with his friends, to avenge his humiliation. The group ended up creating a ruckus inside the hostel and also vandalised the doors and windows of the hostel.

Registrar of the university took cognizance and reached the spot to pacify the matter. He was however, unable to bring the situation under control, after which the cops from Ratibad police station were called. The accused fled the spot before the arrival of the cops. Sources at the university said that a committee has been formed to ascertain the reason behind the argument that took place between the duo.