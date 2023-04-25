Bhopal: Pitambara Mai Mahalok to come up in Datia, says CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Pitambara Mai Mahalok will be built in Datia. The CM said that the wish of home minister Narottam Mishra and Datia residents to build Mahalok on this holy land will be fulfilled soon. Chouhan took part in Maa Pitambara Prakatya Mahotsav and Gaurav Diwas in Datia on Monday. Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia also participated.

The CM said that Mishra, along with Trust president, scholars and saints should prepare an action plan for the construction of Mai Mahalok. Work will begin soon according to plan. He added that there will be no shortage of funds in the development of Datia. The CM said that he will discuss with the Central government to develop Datia airstrip as an airport, so that pilgrims can easily get air facilities to come to Datia.

Former Rajasthan CM and trust chairperson Vasundhara Raje Scindia said that with the blessings of Maa Pitambara and blessings of Guruji, Datia is marching ahead on the path of continuous progress. The state government has also left no stone unturned for the development of Datia, she added.