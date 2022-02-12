Bhopal: Physical meeting between jail inmates, family members begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has lifted restrictions on physical meeting between jail inmates and their family members, a government order stated on Saturday.

On January 13, following surge in corona cases, the state government had decided to ban physical meeting between jail inmates and their family members. As per fresh orders issued on Saturday, restriction was withdrawn. The meeting can only be done by following Covid protocol issued by the state government from time to time.

The first order to stop physical meeting came in March 2020, when the state government decided to stop physical meeting of jail inmates with their families. Since then, the jail department kept extending dates. Meanwhile, when the lockdown was lifted the physical meeting started. And once again the state government has lifted the restrictions and the members can meet physically.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:00 PM IST