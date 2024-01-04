Bhopal: PHQ Gets Ready To Set Up Recruitment Board

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters (PHQ) is getting ready to set up its own recruitment board to hire employees for the police department without going through the bulky process of appointment.

Currently, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board appoints staffers for the police department, however, sources said that the process is complex and time-taking, so to avoid that, the PHQ has pleaded for setting up its own recruitment board.

Previously, the Constable Recruitment Test-2023 written exam was conducted by the MPESB in September, the results of which are awaited. More than 12 lakh aspirants had appeared for the exam. After the written exam results, the physical test will begin, which will take a month to complete.

The department had already prepared a proposal for the police recruitment test-2024, but the results are awaited for the 2023 exam. According to sources, the recruitment process might end in April.

In 2019, the PHQ had started a fresh initiative to institute a ‘police recruitment board’ and the department had also contacted three recruitment agencies, who had given presentations in front of senior PHQ officials.

However, in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the process came to a halt and the recruitment process was kept on through the ESB.

Now, the department has started restoring their old files of setting up the board.

The PHQ officials said that the police recruitments were done through the police department for years. In 2012, the selection process was handed over to Vyapam (now name changed to ESB) and in the first exam itself, several cases of frauds came to the fore.

ADG selection Sanjeev Shami told Free Press, “The decision of taking recruitment tests is of the state government. Earlier, in one order, it was handed over to the Vyapam and if the government wants, the department is ready to hold the recruitment responsibilities.”