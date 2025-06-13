 Bhopal: PHQ Directs Transfer Of Ministerial Staff Posted In Office For Long Time
Bhopal: PHQ Directs Transfer Of Ministerial Staff Posted In Office For Long Time

Recently, DGP had issued orders to transfer police personnel who have been posted at the same police station or in the same subdivision for five years or more

Friday, June 13, 2025
Bhopal: PHQ Directs Transfer Of Ministerial Staff Posted In Office For Long Time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has instructed all field units to shift ministerial staff who have been posted in the same office for a long time, as it is damaging the image of the police, officials said on Friday.

Recently, DGP had issued orders to transfer police personnel - ranging from constables to inspectors - who have been posted at the same police station or in the same subdivision for five years or more.

Now, the PHQ has asked all zonal ADGs, IGs, commissioners of police in Indore and Bhopal, DIGs of all ranges, and all superintendents of police, including those of the Rail Police, to follow the instructions and submit a final report to the PHQ.

MoU With France To Provide Global Platform For Madhya Pradesh's Culture And Tourism, Says Chief...
As per the order, staff posted in the offices of SDOPs, along with other ministerial ranks such as stenos, readers, and assistants, who have remained in the same office for a long period, must be shifted.

The order noted that the possibility of such staff remaining in the same post for personal benefit cannot be ruled out, this undermines transparency in the department’s functioning.

The PHQ has asked field officers to rotate such staff periodically, stating that this will not only improve efficiency but also reflect the transparent functioning of the department.

