Bhopal: PHE, Jal Nigam launch water schemes worth Rs 1254.70 crore

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Public Health Engineering Department in association with Jal Nigam has launched 2,279 water supply schemes costing Rs 1254.70 crore in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Harda and Betul districts of Bhopal and Narmadapuram division, according to state government official.

The work has been started by field staff of Jal Jeevan Mission as per norms. In 987 villages of both the divisions, water has been supplied to 100% households through tap connections.

They include 170 villages of Bhopal district, 297 villages of Vidisha district, 264 of Raisen, 231 of Sehore, 145 of Rajgarh, 423 of Narmadapuram, 252 of Harda and 497 villages of Betul district. In different villages of these districts, works are also being done under retrofitting by preparing afresh the already built drinking water infrastructure.

Under National Jal Jeevan Mission, the works of establishment and expansion of water structures are being executed by Public Health Engineering Department and Jal Nigam to supply drinking water through domestic tap connections to entire rural population of the state.

Efforts are on to provide drinking water to the rural population of the state at houses. Where there are water sources, drinking water will be provided to nearby rural residents by using them properly. New water bodies will be created where there are none. The project is to be completed in a phased-manner by 2024.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:57 PM IST