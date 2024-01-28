Bhopal: Pet Dog Bites Woman In Arera Colony, Owner Booked | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an uptick in cases of stray dog bites in the city , a woman being attacked by a pet dog has been reported in Arera Colony on Sunday. A dog belonging to a man in Arera colony bit the woman on Saturday evening when she was strolling. The Habibganj police have registered a case against the owner of the dog on the woman's complaint .

Habibganj police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that complainant Taranjeet Singh (57) owns a business, and resides in E-2 of Arera colony. The woman told the police that, like every other evening, she had headed out of her house for a stroll when the dog belonging to a colony resident attacked and bit her leg. She began bleeding and called out to her family members for help.

Her family members got her treated at a nearby hospital, and thereafter she approached the police on Sunday to lodge a case against the dog owner, Deepak Shrivastava. According to TI Bhadoria, Shrivastava told the police that he did not unleash the dog deliberately. The dog managed to leave the house as one of the servants opened the gate without realising that the dog was off leash. Shrivastava told police that his dog is vaccinated.