Bhopal: ‘Wetlands Acts As ‘Kidneys’ That Regulate Water And Filter Waste From Landscape’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wetland Walk on the theme ‘Wetlands and human wellbeing’ was held along the northern shore of Upper Lake of Bhopal between Khohefiza square to Khanoogaon in the city on Sunday to mark World Wetland Day 2024.

The event was organised by National Centre for Human Settlements and Environment (NCHSE) with support from State Wetland Authority, EPCO. Participants included Faculties and students of premier institutions of Bhopal.

It was led by Pradip Nandi, Director General, NCHSE as a resource person. The objective of the event was to sensitise citizens about the importance of Wetlands and to enhance public connection with nature as well as to encourage residents and stakeholders to play a role in the protection and improvement of the unique ecosystem.

At the outset, participants were apprised that Upper lake is the major constituent of Bhoj Wetland, declared as a Ramsar site (a Wetland of International Importance) in 2002 for having its rich biodiversity and a conservation plan in place. It was informed that the Wetlands are distinct ecosystems that are flooded or saturated by water, either permanently or seasonally for a shorter period, provide most of our freshwater needs, acts as ‘kidneys’ that regulate water and filter waste from the landscape and are reservoirs of biodiversity that are vital for humanity and nature to thrive. In view of its rich biodiversity BirdLife International has also declared it as an Important Bird Area (IBA).

Participants numbering about 100 gained knowledge about the Upper Lake as an important ecological system, its biodiversity, the environmental problems it is subjected to and the government efforts for its conservation. Participants also pledged to undertake necessary actions and join hands with different stakeholders to protect and conserve wetland ecosystems, especially Bhoj Wetland, keep them healthy and to create awareness and motivate others to join hands to protect wetlands.