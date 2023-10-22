Bhopal: ‘People’s Manifesto’ Demands Anti-Superstition Law

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several organisations, committed to the protection of the people’s rights, have issued a ‘People’s Manifesto’ for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the state.

The manifesto, among other things, demands that the Sachar Committee report be implemented, an anti-superstition law be framed in the state, corruption in government offices be curbed and private universities be regulated.

In a press note issued here on Saturday, LS Herdenia, convener of Rashtriya Secular Manch, said that the people’s manifesto was based on inputs provided by different people’s organisations.

The manifesto said that “bulldozer justice” should end and the government should stop spending money from the exchequer on places of pilgrimage in the name of promoting religious tourism and a ‘White Paper should be issued on money spent by the government on developing and promoting Hindu pilgrimage centres.

The document also read that the State Road Transport Corporation should be re-established to curb fleecing of the people by private transporters and posts lying vacant in government colleges and schools should be filled.