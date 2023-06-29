Bhopal: People Look To Substitute, Forego Tomatoes, Ginger As Prices Skyrocket

People Look To Substitute, Forego Tomatoes, Ginger As Prices Skyrocket | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The prices of tomatoes and ginger have shot through the roof. So, people in the city are using imli (tamarind), kairi (raw mango) and amchoor as substitutes to give tangy taste to vegetables and dals. They are also shifting to dry vegetables, aloo parathas with pickles or curd and are using such vegetables which don’t require tomatoes. They are also using cucumber and onion instead of tomatoes in salads. The price of tomatoes varies from Rs 120-Rs 150 per kg whereas ginger is Rs 200 per kg.

But this is not all. Green chillies (Rs 100 per kg ), pudina (Rs 50 per bundle), Tuar dal (Rs 200 per kg) are also costlier. Free Press talked to some homemakers on how they are coping with the situation.

"Fresh tomatoes of average size were selling for Rs 150 kg"

Fresh tomatoes of average size were selling for Rs 150 kg in New Market yesterday and their frail, smaller cousins were available for Rs 120. This is too much. So, what am I doing? To begin with, I am using a paste of ground onion, ginger and garlic to cook veggies. Then, aloo ka paratha with curd or pickles is also an option. But what to do about Tuar Dal? I can’t think of a substitute for it. The price of ginger is also up. I don’t know why prices have gone up. Rain has just begun.

-Shikha Mishra , homemaker

"I was shocked to discover that tomatoes are selling for Rs 120 per kg"

I was shocked to discover that tomatoes are selling for Rs 120 per kg. Then I decided not to buy them. Now, I prefer to cook vegetables like lady’s finger and parwal (pointed gourd) dry. Salad will now include cucumber and onions only. Tomato is a necessary ingredient of almost all vegetables but the heavens will not fall if we won’t eat them for a while. By the way, why not eat paneer ki sabzi? I already have paneer masala at home.

-Bandana Kumari, artist

"There are hardly any vegetables which can be cooked without tomatoes"

There are hardly any vegetables which can be cooked without tomatoes. So, I have reduced the quantity I use. Instead of two or three pieces, I am using half. I am also using imli (tamarind) and amchoor to give tang to the dal. I am surprised that the prices of tomatoes have gone up almost eight times within a week. Prices of things of daily need are increasing like anything. Elections are near but still, the prices are rising. I don't know how the common man, especially the middle class will manage.

-Sindhu Dholpure, counsellor

"I am using amchoor and kairi (raw mango) in place of tomatoes"

I am using amchoor and kairi (raw mango) in place of tomatoes for a slight sour taste. And salad now includes only cucumber and onion - no tomato. The problem is that the price rise is not limited to tomatoes. Green chillies are now Rs 100 a kg and a bundle of pudina costs Rs 50. Ginger and Green chilli are also dearer which are Rs 200 and 100 per kg. I think the prices have been deliberately hiked to make money during Eid.

-Afroz Jehan, artisan

