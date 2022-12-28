Bhopal: People from 68 countries, 400 industrialists to take part in Global Investors’ Summit

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is getting ready for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as well as for the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS).

Delegates from 68 countries across the world have given their consent to take part in the summit to be held on January 11 and on January 12.

Ambassadors from eight countries and consuls general of 38 nations are taking part in the GIS. Apart from that, nearly 400 industrialists from the country will also take part in the conference.

The state government is focusing on the investment by the industrial houses of the country as well as by those from abroad.

Those who are going to take part in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas are being requested to join the GIS.

President of Guyana Irfan Ali, who is taking part in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, may also be available for GIS.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually address the GIS.

The representatives of Reliance, Adani Group, Birla Group and of other big industrial houses have given their consent to take part in the GIS.

The Congress government led by Kamal Nath held an investors’ summit for one day in 2019. There were several proposals for investment in the state, but because of the corona pandemic the conference could not continue.

The state government, which is holding the investors’ summit after four years, is very hopeful about its outcome. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already held meetings with industrialists in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

According to Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh is conducive to investment, and the government is focusing on strengthening IT and textiles sectors and on setting up logistics hubs.

There is absolute peace in the state, besides there is no dearth of land, water and electricity, Chouhan said, adding that the state is also creating skilled manpower.

Against this backdrop, the government is trying to get proposals for investment at the summit as well as to make Madhya Pradesh a land of opportunities, so that it may earn a name across the world, he said.

