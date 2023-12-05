Bhopal: Pending Public Works Halted Due To Polls To Pick Up Pace

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the assembly elections and the counting of votes came to an end on Sunday, the routine public works, especially of the revenue department, which were pending due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) are likely to be on track in the next couple of days.

Besides, new works like tenders and transfers-postings will also start as the MCC has been lifted.

Revenue related work like name change, EWS certificate, caste certificate, election work and crop girdawari will pick up pace.

In the states that have a patwari agency, a complete enumeration of all fields (survey numbers) called girdawari is conducted in every village during each crop.

These works have been hampered a lot this year first due to civic body polls followed by patwari strike and then assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh Patwari Sangh president Upendra Singh said, “We were busy in elections and then counting, so all work which we do, are pending. Elections work was on top priority for the government employees who were assigned the elections duty. Patwaris were main hands for it so we were easy picks for such work. Now, after a couple of days, other work will be taken up.”

Ashok Sharma, president of Rajpatrit Adhikari Sangh, said, “New work like tenders, transfers and posting will be started after lifting of the MCC. Pending routine work will start in the next couple of days.”