Bhopal: PCC Office Decked Up For Pran Pratishtha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress state party office has been decked up on Sunday for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony (Ram consecration). The Congress leaders, however, will perform religious programmes at their houses. The Congress leaders are offering their respect to the Pran Pratishtha programme on a personal level. On Saturday, Congress state president Jitu Patwari and other leaders reached Orchha and recited Hanuman Chalisa.

On Sunday, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh participated in a programme organised in Bhopal in wake of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Party state vice-president Bhupendra Gupta said that the PCC has been decorated in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It was a dream of former prime minister Rajeev Gandhi, which had taken shape after long years, he said. The Congress leaders are happy and they are organising programmes at their houses and at other places. They will also participate in the public programmes. He further added that the Congress leaders will be going to Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla, shortly.

Govt planning to impose tax on farmers: Nath

Amid reports of the Centre discussing taxing rich farmers, former chief minister Kamal Nath claimed that the farmers are under debt and the government shall rethink about imposing income tax on them. “I am surprised with the news in which the government is planning to impose income tax on farmers. Farmers of our nation are struggling to get proper cost of their produce and the government is planning to impose tax,” Nath posted on his social media account on ‘X’.

He further said, “First, we have to take firm steps to bring our farmers out of debt and to ensure their income.” “In my short-term government, I waived off the loan of 27 lakh farmers, but the new government has stopped the scheme,” he claimed.