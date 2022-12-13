Bhopal: Pateriya's 'be ready to kill Modi' remark stirs row, FIR lodged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against former minister and senior Congress leader Raja Pateria at Pawai police station in Panna district on Monday for saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be ‘killed’.

He made the statement at a meeting with party workers in guest house at Panna on Sunday evening and a video clip of it went viral on social media.

The FIR was registered after Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s directive to the police on Monday.

In the video clip, Pateriya is seen telling the party workers, “Modi (PM Narendra Modi) will finish elections; Modi will create divisions on the ground of religion, caste and language; and the lives of Dalits, tribes and minorities are in danger. If the Constitution is to be saved then be ready to murder Modi (the sense is by defeating Modi in elections).”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The statement has brought to the fore the real face of the Bharat Jodo Yatra brigade. With his party being unable to face Modi, the Congress leader (Raja Pateriya) is talking about murdering the Prime Minister, who is loved by the entire country.

The Congress’s hatred towards Modi has again revealed the party real face of the party leaders who are pretending to unite the nation with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Pateriya’s statement kicked up a political storm in the state on Monday morning when the 30-second video clip, showing Pateriya addressing party workers at Pawai in Panna district, went viral.

This is not the Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress, this is the Congress of Italy, as its leaders are behaving like the cadres of Mussolini, Mishra said.

The people like Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar and Sushant are taking part in the Yatra, which shows the Congress’s real face, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Pateriya at Pawai police station on the complaints of a state PWD sub-engineer under sections 451, 504, 505(1)(b), 505(1)(c), 506 and 153-B(1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the complaint, PWD sub-engineer Sanjay Khare alleged that Pateriya trespassed into the PWD guest house on Sunday on the pretext of a short stay and held a meeting with the Congress workers and talked about murdering Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pateriya gets dressing-down from party

Nevertheless, Pateriya also invited criticism from the Congress leaders for his comments against Modi. Former Union minister Suresh Pachori told media persons that if Pateriya had made any offensive statement against Modi, the Congress would always condemn it.

The party will form a committee to inquire into the incident and take action against Pateriya accordingly, Pachori said.

Pateriya apologises for remark

Pateriya tendered an apology for his statement against Modi. According to Pateriya, he has tendered an apology because he believes in the Gandhian ideology in which there is no place for hatred and violence. “We are against Godse and will remain so against those who support Godse’s philosophy. We are against fear, extortion, hatred, misery and hunger,” he said.

If there’s an iota of truth in video, Congress will condemn it: Nath

PCC president Kamal Nath has said each worker and leader of the Congress follows the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and is ready to lay down his-her life for the cause of truth, and the history is witness to it. A video clip of a party leader went viral on social media, but if there is an iota of truth in it, the Congress shall condemn it and he himself prays for longer life of Prime Minister, Nath said.