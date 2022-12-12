Bhopal: Railways begin anti-encroachment drive in New Arif Nagar to make way for new rail line

Bhopal: Railways remove shanties from New Arif Nagar along railway tracks on Monday for 3rd line between Bhopal to Indore | FP Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railways began removing shanties at New Arif Nagar for the 3rd railway line between Bhopal and Indore on Monday. It is called Ramganjmandi-Bhopal New Line Project. Heavy police force and RPF jawans were deployed to handle the protest of shanty dwellers.

The anti-encroachment drive was led by Bairagarh sub divisional magistrate (SDM).

The dwellers had staged demonstration at DIG bungalow on Saturday to protest against removal of their huts. The district administration had intervened and assured of removing huts in phased manner instead of removing them at one go. But on Monday, railways resumed anti-encroachment drive.

There are 1,100 shanties in three colonies - New Arif Nagar, Ayub Nagar and Annu Nagar – that are located along the railway track. About 7,000 families live in shanties. Their livelihood and children’s education are linked with these areas, which will be affected if they are shifted to other places.

According to railways, 100 shanties fall between Bhopal and Bairgarh railway track while 347 shanties are coming in way of loop line construction. From March 2022, process was on to remove shanties. Anti-encroachment drive will continue on Tuesday also.

West Central Railway is laying Ramganjmandi-Bhopal New Rail Line Project in Madhya Pradesh. The work includes construction of sub structure of important bridges-cum-viaduct and other miscellaneous work from 145 km to 146 km between Rajgarh-Biaora section along Ramganjmandi-Bhopal New Line. The estimated cost of the works is Rs 113.8 crore.

