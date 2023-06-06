 Bhopal: Parshuram statue to be installed in Vijayraghavgarh
At a joint press conference, BJP MLA and Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana said statue would be made of eight metals.

Updated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 108-foot high statue of Lord Parshuram will be installed in Vijayraghavgarh in Katni district. The bhoomi pujan will be performed on June 12, MLA Sanjay Pathak told media persons here on Monday.

At a joint press conference, BJP MLA and Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana said statue would be made of eight metals. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shankraachrya, religious leaders Rambhadracharya, Swami Avdheshanand, founder of Art of Living Ravi Shankar and many other religious leaders will participate.

Following the foundation laying ceremony, five-day programme will be organised.

