Bhopal: Panel Of BJP Legislators’ Names To Be Sent To Central Election Committee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is working hard to iron out the issues related to the rest of 94 seats. The leaders of the party’s MP unit have begun to make a panel of names for these seats before the proposed meeting of the central election committee.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting with party leaders at his residence. According to sources, the BJP’s state unit has decided to send the names of the legislators, who are batting on a sticky wicket, to the panel.

The decision to deny tickets to any legislator will be left to the central leadership. The state unit is sending a report of such legislators, facing resentment in their constituencies, to the central leadership. The BJP is making a panel of names on the basis of its survey which gave negative reports about many legislators.

A discussion with the central leadership is going to be held on the basis of the reports and it is only after that the BJP will issue its fifth list of candidates. According to sources in the party, out of nine ministers and 58 legislators, the leadership may recommend denial of tickets to 30.

The party is also estimating the loss that it may face after denial of tickets to these leaders. The party has so far denied tickets to three legislators—Narsinghpur, Sidhi and Maihar.

As a result, the party had to face rebellion in Sidhi and Maihar, so the party is weighing up pros and cons before denying tickets to any legislator. The party may field veterans from 27 seats that it lost in the 2018 assembly election. It is also contemplating on fielding those candidates who lost the last election. The panel may consist of the names of these leaders.

