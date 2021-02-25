Bhopal: Paintings inspired by arduous march into India by Indian National Army on display at online art camp

The path of a soldier is always strewn with thorns and speckled with blood, and the one taken by the members of the Indian National Army (INA) was more circuitous.

It was the path of none but that of Subhash Chandra Bose’s. For him and his army, death was at their beck and call and life at their disposal.

The circuitous round that the INA took to enter India from Singapore figured in a painting of Govind Vishwas.

The painting named ‘Azad’ consists of a map of the region as the background.

The battles between the INA and the British Army, which took place during the freedom fighters’ arduous march into India have found a place in the painting. The places through which the INA passed have also been delineated in the painting.

It was supposedly a Japan-backed military expedition to free India from the British. The expedition ended with the defeat of Japan in the Second World War.

Vishwas has made the painting as part of an online art camp organised by the South Central Cultural Zone of the Union Culture Ministry to mark Bose's 150th birth anniversary.

He is one of the 20 artists who have been selected for the camp. He is the only one from Bhopal. Each participant is required to make two paintings.