Bhopal: Padma Shri, Low profile people selected for award, once again

FP photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This has happened yet again. The low profile people have grabbed eye balls after being named for country’s prestigious Padam Shri award. From Madhya Pradesh, a couple, a woman artist and a doctor have been named for the award. They are part of Union government’s policies that identifies hidden talent to award them with country’s fourth highest civilian honour. Jodhaiya Bai (83), a native of Lohra hamlet in Umaria district and known for Baiga art work, has been selected for Padma Shri award. “I am the happiest person on the earth. My work has been recognised. I am trying to pass on the legacy to two daughters-in-law and other women of the area.

I am even teaching painting to four-year-old great granddaughter,” she said. She lived in abject poverty before her became known. At the age of 67, she came in contact with Shantiniketan alumni Ashish Swami who taught her the nuances of art form for 15 years. Though illiterate, her paintings have been displayed in Paris, Milan, Australia, Japan. Couple Ramesh Parmar and Shanti Parmar of Jhabua too have been chosen for Padma Shri award for tribal art work. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a visionary who has the ability to detect hidden talent,” Ramesh Parmar told Free Press. Talking about journey from nowhere to fame, Parmar added, “In early days of life, we lived in poverty.

Anyhow I managed and helped my wife to take training on making tribal dolls. After this, I learnt tribal doll making art from her.” “I have never imagined even in wildest dream that we would be selected for Padma Shri but if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is with us, then anything can happen,” said Shanti Parmar who has had no formal education. Jabalpur resident Dr MC Dawar treats patients at nominal price. “I started treating patient for Rs 2 and after 50 years, I charge just Rs 20. I praise the ability of PM Narendra Modi to find out talents and award them,” he said.

Read Also Bhopal: Wedding photographer robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)