Bhopal: Over Rs 69 Lakh Siphoned Off From Bank With Help Of Branch Manager | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bank manager of a public sector bank situated in Saket Nagar, Bhopal, cheated his bank with the help of 21 people including the bank loan verification agency official.

Together, they siphoned off Rs 69 lakh from the bank. Economic Offences Wing has registered the case against them, said EOW officials here on Tuesday.

According to EOW officials, the then branch manager Sunil Chaure sanctioned personal loan of more than 69 lakh to 12 including two persons of a private company situated in Budhni on the basis of fake documents. About 12 employees of the company along with the bank manager, presented fake documents as employees of Security Paper Mills in Narmadapuram in the bank to take loan.

Two other accused submitted fake documents as employees of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. The bank manager did not engage the services of Ahmedabad-based Riddhi Corporate Service Limited for field verification of customers.

Instead, the loan was approved by making a fake verification report. The field verification staff of the company and the director of the company have also been named among 21 accused in the forgery case. Madhya Pradesh Economic Offenses Investigation Bureau has made 21 people accused.

They include Sunil Chaure, the then bank manager of branch Saket Nagar, three brokers of the bank, an associate, 14 customers who took loans on the basis of fake documents, the director of the verification company and others.

The EOW has registered a case against all under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC and sections 13(2), 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act. The bank manager prepared a fake bank verification report. Later, he included director and field verification officer of Riddhi Corporate Service Limited, an Ahmedabad-based company that was handling verification work.

Case has been registered against Sunil Choure, bank brokers Deepak Jain, Ashok Shukla, Govind Lavvanshi, Devendra Rajak, Field Verification Officer Deepak Sharma, Rajendra Kumar, Shailesh Gajal, Sunil Verma Rakesh Kumar Maurya, Manish Kumar Manik, Rajeev Kumar Gaur, Satveer Singh, Kamlesh Kumar Kasari, Ravindra Prasad, Shailendra Rathore, Prashant Kumar, Sunil Pathak, Vinod Kumar, Jitendra Singh Rajput. All have been made accused.