Bhopal: Over 60 Legislators Get Green Signal From Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress may declare its first list of candidates next month. Keeping that in mind, MPCC president Kamal Nath has advised many legislators to prepare for the ensuing election.

It was said that the party would declare its first list of candidates after the screening committee meeting this month. Nevertheless, the party held back the first list because of the Janakrosh Yatra.

Now, the party may announce its first list of candidates after the Model of Conduct comes into force. Nonetheless, Nath has advised more than 60 legislators to get ready for the election.

Among the legislators who have been told to gear up for the polls are Jitu Patwari, Jaiwardhan Singh, Tarun Bhanot, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Sajjan Singh Verma, Lakshman Singh, Surendra Singh Baghel, Vinay Saxena, Omkar Singh Markam, Sukhdev Panse, Arif Masood, KP Singh, Govind Singh, Satish Sikarwar, Samjay Shukla, Sanjay Sharma, Mahesh Parmar, Dileep Gurjar and Vipin Wankhede.

They have rolled up their sleeves for the election. There are a few more MLAs who have yet to get green signal. The legislators, like Suresh Raje, Ajab Singh Kushwaha, Sunil Saraf, Arjun Singh Kakodia, Sunita Patel, Murli Morwal and a few others have not yet got any indication of getting tickets.

According to Nath, those contesting the election have been told to prepare for it. Many Congress men demanded top leadership to distribute tickets six months before the election. But there was no agreement among the party leadership about it.

On the other hand, the BJP has declared a list of 39 candidates who will fight the election from those constituencies where Congress candidates won the election in 2018. The Congress leaders also told the party MLAs from these constituencies to roll up their sleeves for the election battle.