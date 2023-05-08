Bhopal: Over 5,000 villagers duped of Rs 2,000 crore in Balaghat district

Representative Image |

Bhopal (MadhyaPradesh): Balaghat police have written a letter to state government seeking to handover the case to CBI wherein more than 5,000 villagers were dupe of Rs 2,000 crore in Balaghat district. Though district is known for naxal activities, many other illegal activities are also happening in the district. Racket kingpin Sumendra Kankram, in 2019, lured thousands of villagers into doubling their money in three months to four months. Sumendra posed as a builder. He told villagers that he would invest their money in his real estate business while promising huge returns.

People believed and deposited their hard earned money in his business. Sumendra appointed several people to collect the amount and paid back their money with high interest. The investors had deposited the amount between Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh. Some of them invested black money. Initially, people got the promised amount and more people joined the company. No one came to police to file the complaint. The police knew that business was going in the area.

In 2019, Union government passed Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act. Under the Act, police have the power to take action against illegal money collection. Madhya Pradesh government also introduced similar law. Balaghat SP Sameer Saurabh told Free Press that the police registered FIR in May 2022 against the operators of company in Lanji police station under the Act.

Later, two more FIRs were registered at another police station. “As the money collection was going on, the documents of the money collection were seized from the office. The kingpin and other aides were arrested and sent to jail,” Saurabh said. Later, Enforcement Directorate also registered the case. Police have registered three FIRs into the scam.

During investigation, police found that the network of the company existed in Chhattisgarh and other adjoining states. “Under the Act, there is a provision about the investigation. If the scam has presence in more than one state, it should be handed to CBI for the investigation. On this basis, the letter has been sent to state government seeking CBI investigation,” he added.

Vital statistics

Total crime registered in Balaghat dist: 40

Total no of accused: 113

Total no of accused arrested: 39

Total amount seized: Rs 12.24 crore

Total amount sealed in bank: Rs 13.19 crore