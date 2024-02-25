Bhopal: Over 50% Of Displaced Families Collect HFA Forms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): So far, more than 50% of 390 Bhadbhada families have taken application form for accommodation under the PM Housing for All (HFA) scheme. Under the scheme, the displaced families will be given accommodation at Malikhedi, Kalkheda, Bhauri and other places at subsidized rates. Under the PM Housing for All scheme, a 450 sqft 1BHK flat will cost Rs 2 lakh. The applicant will have to submit Rs 20,000 margin money, while a bank loan of Rs 1.80 lakh is also being offered to them, said an Bhopal of Municipal Corporation(BMC). The families have already been given Rs 1 lakh compensation.

So far 214 families have collected forms for getting accommodation under HFA. They have been asked to submit forms at camps being organised or at the BMC office at ISBT, said SDM TT Nagar Manauwar Khan. “The oustees have been given options for accommodations. We have 146 accommodations at Malikhedi. The displaced people should avail this opportunity. We have been organizing camps to provide accommodation even while the houses were being dismantled. The camp will continue at the site and the interest parties can approach the officials to get housing,” the SDM said.

During the four-day drive, around 390 families were removed from Bhadbhada Basti following the orders of the National Green Tribunal. District administration in association with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is organising a camp at Bhadbhada Basti for distribution of forms under the PM HFA scheme. The displaced families have been given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each and also offered bank loan. The oustees have shifted to other slums including Banganga, Barkhedi, Chandbad, even Nehru Nagar slums. Even as the demolition was over, the oustees were seen collecting scrap like iron, tin sheets, damaged water tanks, plastic and other material from debris at Bhadbhada Basti on Sunday.