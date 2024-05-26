Bhopal: Over 1 Lakh ACs Escalate City’s Peak Power Demand

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 1 lakh air-conditions (ACs) are operating in Bhopal, taking the peak power demand up. The peak power demand, which was 480 MW previous year, spiralled to 550 MW this year. For the last three to four years, the average consumption as well as the peak power demand have been increasing in the capital city, according to the officials of the MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPMKVVCL).

MP Siddiqui, DGM Bhopal Circle MPPMKVVCL, said, “ACs are the main consumer of power in the state capital. Just because of ACs, the peak power demand is high.” Stating that the all-time high power demand is recorded in the mid-night, Zahid Aziz Khan, MPMKVVCL GM, said, “The high peak power demand is due to the use of ACs. For the last four years' trend and data, we can say that the average consumption of power as well as peak demands ?both are rising in Bhopal.”

Peak power demand

Years/dates time power

July 17, 2021 20:00 363 MW

June 9, 2022 16:00 500 MW

June 14, 2023 20:00 474 MW

May 21, 2024 23:23 515 MW

*MPPMKVVCL data

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Kids Drown In River In Agar Malwa | Image Credit - Freepik

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Kids Drown In River In Agar Malwa

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Three children, including two siblings, drowned in a river in Agar Malwa district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Chhalda village, some 35 km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, said Shashi Upadhyay, in-charge of Nalkheda police station.

Following the death of a family member and subsequent final rites, a few women had gone to take a bath in the Lakhundar river. These three children were also accompanying them, said the police official. When the women returned to the bank afterátaking a bath, they found the children missing. After being alerted about the incident, the authorities launched a search. Later, personnel from theástate disaster emergency response forceá(SDERF) fished out the bodies of the kids, the official said. Police identified the children as Monu (7), his sister Muskan (8) and their relative Pankaj (7).