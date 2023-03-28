Bhopal: Out in wilds of Kuno National Park , Elton and Freddie yet to display hunting skills !

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The two Namibian Cheetahs which were recently released into the wilds of Kuno National Park in Sheopur are yet to demonstrate their hunting prowess. They are said to have made no kill since their release into the wild and this may be a big concern for Park authorities who are yet to overcome from the untimely demise of female Cheetah ‘Sasha’.

An official on condition of anonymity told Free Press that the two recently released male Cheetahs-Elton and Freddie are yet to go for a kill. At least for the last seven days the two bid cats have not taken the food.

This official was of the view that the previously two released cheetahs Oban and Asha have aptly adjusted themselves to the wild conditions by going for a frequent kills. Recently they have killed a rabbit. But Elton and Freddie are yet to exhibit the hunting skills , probably long stay in enclosures might have dented their hunting skills, he added.

The official claimed that the 12 South African Cheetahs translocated to Kuno have total distinct features in comparison to their eight Namibian counterparts. The South African Cheetahs growls in strong voice while the Namibian Cheetahs mew like cats.

CCF Gwalior denies: Gwalior range Chief Conservator of Forest, Uttam Kumar Sharma however has denied the claim that two recently released Cheetahs have not made any kill. The CCF claimed that the two big cats are healthy.

Cheetah in enclosure shows sign of infection

Sources also said that one of the cheetahs in the enclosure has a runny nose. This may be the sign of some kind of infection . Notably, out of eight Namibian Cheetahs, four have been released into the wild. A female cheetah Sasha died due to a renal infection on Monday. Currently there are now only three more Namibian cheetahs in the big enclosure waiting for release into the wild.