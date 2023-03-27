Madhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah, released into Kuno National Park on PM Modi's birthday, dies

Female cheetah sasha die in kuno |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In a jolt to the MP's Cheetah conservation plan, a big cat Sasha died in Kuno National Park, Sheopur on Monday. The cheetah was suffering from a kidney infection for last three months.

Sasha was one of the eight Namibian Cheetahs which were released in Kuno on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Few months after Sasha was shifted to Kuno, she started ignoring food. The counterparts of Sasha were showing well adaptation skills in hunting enclosures but Sasha showed the weird behavior and this had left the Kuno officials worried as it was not showing well behavior.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his 72nd birthday, had released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) in September last month.

Seeing this, the officials decided to take her out from the enclosure and shifted into the treatment centre. The wild life doctors had dubbed the health of Sasha as critical and said that the chances of her survival are less.

