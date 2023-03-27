 Madhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah, released into Kuno National Park on PM Modi's birthday, dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMadhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah, released into Kuno National Park on PM Modi's birthday, dies

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah, released into Kuno National Park on PM Modi's birthday, dies

The cheetah was suffering from a kidney infection for last three months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Female cheetah sasha die in kuno |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In a jolt to the MP's Cheetah conservation plan, a big cat Sasha died in Kuno National Park, Sheopur on Monday. The cheetah was suffering from a kidney infection for last three months.

Sasha was one of the eight Namibian Cheetahs which were released in Kuno on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Few months after Sasha was shifted to Kuno, she started ignoring food. The counterparts of Sasha were showing well adaptation skills in hunting enclosures but Sasha showed the weird behavior and this had left the Kuno officials worried as it was not showing well behavior.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his 72nd birthday, had released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) in September last month.

Read Also
Hyderabad:15-year-old Cheetah gifted by Saudi Prince dies of heart attack at Nehru Zoological Park
article-image

Seeing this, the officials decided to take her out from the enclosure and shifted into the treatment centre. The wild life doctors had dubbed the health of Sasha as critical and said that the chances of her survival are less.

A senior forest officer confirmed that Sasha died of kidney related disease at Kuno. Shasha was one of the eight Namibian Cheetahs which were released in Kuno on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meeting of opposition parties underway at Kharge's residence, Rahul, Sonia Gandhi in attendance

Meeting of opposition parties underway at Kharge's residence, Rahul, Sonia Gandhi in attendance

Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate government bungalow before April 22 after Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate government bungalow before April 22 after Lok Sabha disqualification

ON CAMERA: Car driven by Class 12 student in South Delhi's CR Park area dramatically flips & gets...

ON CAMERA: Car driven by Class 12 student in South Delhi's CR Park area dramatically flips & gets...

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's 75-year-old father, Mahadev, goes missing in Pune

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's 75-year-old father, Mahadev, goes missing in Pune

Watch: Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested by Lokayukta in KSDL corruption case

Watch: Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested by Lokayukta in KSDL corruption case