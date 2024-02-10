Bhopal: Orientation Programme For BMHRC PG Students Held | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An orientation programme was organised for the students pursuing post graduate courses at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC). The BMHRC has 23 PG students. Dean academics of AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr Rajneesh, Joshi attended the programme as the guest of honour, whereas director in-charge, BMHRC, Dr Manisha Shrivastava and registrar of Madhya Pradesh Paramedical Council, Sheloj Joshi, were present as the special guests. Dr Surbhi Sahay, associate dean (Academics) of BMHRC, informed the invited guests and students about the various PG courses at the BMHRC and the facilities available.

Dr Manisha Shrivastava, director in-charge BMHRC, highlighted that “the facilities provided to the students at the BMHRC are being expanded. The students have high expectations from us and we are confident that we will live up to the expectations. The students should complete their studies without any stress.

There will be no problem in their career development. Try to do your best work in the course in which you have taken admission”. Addressing the PG students, AIIMS dean Dr Rajneesh Joshi said that while doing PG, they will also have to do a research project and before starting the research work, it is important to understand its basic principles.

“There are four pillars of a research project—autonomy, non-maleficence, beneficence and legality. First of all, get the consent of the patients being included in the research. Keep the language of the consent form simple so that it can be understood easily,” Joshi added.