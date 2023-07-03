Bhopal: Opposition In Maharashtra Ends, Let’s See What Happens In Other States, Says Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said there is no opposition in Maharashtra. His reaction came on Monday after a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, on Sunday. Now, it is to be seen what happens in other states, Chouhan said, adding that people are behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Opposition unity is not a Gathbandhan but a Thugbandhan,” Chouhan said. Being inspired by self-interest, a few political outfits, involved in various scams, are trying to come together, but such unity does not last long, he said.

In such a situation, those who are upright are worried, and they change their way, he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan biggest of all surveys

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is on a trip to Narsinghpur, said, “Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the biggest of all surveys.” The BJP is winning the assembly election with a huge margin. Chief Minister went to have a Darshan of Maharaj at Heerapur on the occasion of Gurupoornima on Monday.

Read Also Bhopal: Treat For Kids At Swami Vivekananda Library