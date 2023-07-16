Bhopal: One Held For Duping Man Of Rs 50,000 On Job Pretext | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagsewaniya police have arrested a man who had been posing as a doctor and had duped a man of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of providing him a job at AIIMS hospital, the police said.

Bagsewaniya police station in-charge (SHO) Sanjeev Chouksey said that the complainant, Satyanarayan (49) works as a security supervisor at AIIMS hospital.

On Saturday, he approached the police and said that a man named Dipesh Shrivastava had turned up at the hospital in the noon. He had showed him a letter of appointment with the seal and sign of the AIIMS director, and had told him that a man named Vijay Mohan Mishra had given him the document.

Mishra had told Shrivastava that he has been placed as a lab technician at the AIIMS hospital, and had taken Rs 50,000 from him on the same pretext. When Satyanarayan told Shrivastava that he had been duped and should approach the police, Shrivastava refused after which Satyanarayan filed a police complaint.

On Saturday evening, Satyanarayan spotted Mishra near the hospital premises. As he had seen his picture in the noon, he identified him and questioned him. After this, he inspected his bag, which contained an apron and several documents containing the seal and sign of AIIMS director.

He collared Mishra and informed the police immediately who took Mishra into custody. SHO Chouksey said that Mishra was produced in the court, from where he was sent to jail.