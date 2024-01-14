Bhopal: NRIs Of 35 Nations Virtually Attends BJP’s Meet | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People of Madhya Pradesh origin residing abroad participated in ‘MP Beyond Boundaries, NRI virtual meet’, organised by BJP foreign affairs department on Sunday. NRIs residing in more than 35 countries including America, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Russia, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Polan virtually attended the meeting held in the run up to Lok Sabha election preparations.

The national in charge of BJP’s foreign affairs department, Dr Vijay Chautaiwale said the only goal before everyone is to gift unprecedented mandate to PM Narendra Modi.

NRIs including Aditya Pratap Singh (UK), Dr Sanjay Nagarkar (Hong Kong), Sanjeev Tandon (Nigeria), Vivek Rusia (Germany), Kuber Singh (Australia), Achlesh Amar (USA) virtually participated in the meeting. BJP state president V D Sharma shed light on the party's victory in the recently held assembly elections. NRIs play a crucial role in the party's success, BJP is poised for a third consecutive victory under the Modi Government, he added.

Bhopal: BJP’s Temple Cleanliness Drive Till Jan 21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP launched cleanliness drive at temples in state on Sunday. The drive will continue till January 21 in which all BJP workers and leaders will take part, state BJP president VD Sharma said. Sharma cleaned a temple premises in Panna. He took on Congress for refusing the invitation to Ayodhya for consecration ceremony. “Boycotting such ceremonies is an old habit of Congress,” he added.