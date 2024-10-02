Bhopal: Notice To Contactors To Repair Road In Performance Guarantee Period

MP Nagar Road, Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Notices have been issued to contractors to repair damaged roads which are in performance guarantee period in Madhya Pradesh. Rains have left many roads damaged in the city. During the monsoon only filling and partial road repairs were undertaken due to rain.

After October 15, major roads repairing and construction work will be initiated, according to PWD officials. In Bhopal, Shapers Constructions Limited has been served notice to repair damaged roads which are under performance guarantee period.

Public works department (PWD) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are two major agencies that look after road maintenance in the city. BMC chairman Kisan Suryvanshi said, “ Contractors will be blacklisted if they refuse to repair roads which are in the performance guarantee period.

The contractors cannot shrug off their responsibility as roads have been badly damaged due to rains in Bhopal. If they fail to do so their security money will be seized and tender will be given to other contractors.”

The BMC administration will not spare any contractors as ultimately it is the elected people who are accountable for it, he added. PWD executive engineer Rakesh Nigam said, notices have been issued for repairing damaged roads.

“Shapers Constructions Limited has been given major roads construction works in New Bhopal and outskirts. The roads which have been constructed by them remain in guarantee period so the contractor will have to repair the damaged stretch after October 15 when the weather clears,” the officer said.

If contractors do not repair, their performance and security will be seized and they will be blacklisted as this is mentioned in the terms and conditions, he added.