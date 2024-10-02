 Bhopal: Notice To Contactors To Repair Road In Performance Guarantee Period
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Notice To Contactors To Repair Road In Performance Guarantee Period

Bhopal: Notice To Contactors To Repair Road In Performance Guarantee Period

If they fail to do so their security money will be seized and tender will be given to other contractors.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 02:20 AM IST
article-image
MP Nagar Road, Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Notices have been issued to contractors to repair damaged roads which are in performance guarantee period in Madhya Pradesh. Rains have left many roads damaged in the city. During the monsoon only filling and partial road repairs were undertaken due to rain.

After October 15, major roads repairing and construction work will be initiated, according to PWD officials. In Bhopal, Shapers Constructions Limited has been served notice to repair damaged roads which are under performance guarantee period.

Read Also
Man Smashes Dog With A Rock, Drags Its Lifeless Body On Scooter In Madhya Pradesh's Guna; Disturbing...
article-image

Public works department (PWD) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are two major agencies that look after road maintenance in the city. BMC chairman Kisan Suryvanshi said, “ Contractors will be blacklisted if they refuse to repair roads which are in the performance guarantee period.

The contractors cannot shrug off their responsibility as roads have been badly damaged due to rains in Bhopal. If they fail to do so their security money will be seized and tender will be given to other contractors.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation For Eco-Friendly Pod Taxi Service In Bandra-Kurla Complex On October 5
Mumbai: PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation For Eco-Friendly Pod Taxi Service In Bandra-Kurla Complex On October 5
Maharashtra: VHP Welcomes Govt's Order Declaring Cows As 'Rajya Mata', Requests No Action Against Bajrang Dal Cow Vigilantes
Maharashtra: VHP Welcomes Govt's Order Declaring Cows As 'Rajya Mata', Requests No Action Against Bajrang Dal Cow Vigilantes
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Snakebite Victim’s Death Due To Treatment Delay Caused By Police Apathy In Kaimur, Bihar
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Snakebite Victim’s Death Due To Treatment Delay Caused By Police Apathy In Kaimur, Bihar
Navi Mumbai: Cop’s Wife Booked For Cheating Fellow Officers' Wives In Bogus Chit Fund Scheme
Navi Mumbai: Cop’s Wife Booked For Cheating Fellow Officers' Wives In Bogus Chit Fund Scheme

The BMC administration will not spare any contractors as ultimately it is the elected people who are accountable for it, he added.  PWD executive engineer Rakesh Nigam said, notices have been issued for repairing damaged roads.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Airport Begins 24-Hour Operations
article-image

“Shapers Constructions Limited has been given major roads construction works in New Bhopal and outskirts. The roads which have been constructed by them remain in guarantee period so the contractor will have to repair the damaged stretch after October 15 when the weather clears,” the officer said.

If contractors do not repair, their performance and security will be seized and they will be blacklisted as this is mentioned in the terms and conditions, he added.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 2 Women Tried to Commit Suicide During Public Hearing

Bhopal: 2 Women Tried to Commit Suicide During Public Hearing

MP SHOCKER: Missing Minor Dalit Girl Taken To Aurangabad, Beaten, Raped

MP SHOCKER: Missing Minor Dalit Girl Taken To Aurangabad, Beaten, Raped

Bhopal: 2 Cheats Dupe Old Woman Of Gold Bangles

Bhopal: 2 Cheats Dupe Old Woman Of Gold Bangles

Bhopal: Notice To Contactors To Repair Road In Performance Guarantee Period

Bhopal: Notice To Contactors To Repair Road In Performance Guarantee Period

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Madhya Pradesh’s Share In Sales, Production Of Khadi Less Than 1%

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Madhya Pradesh’s Share In Sales, Production Of Khadi Less Than 1%