Bhopal: Notice to 4 doctors found absent at JP Hospital

JP Hospital, Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari has issued show cause notice to four PG Medical Officers (PGMOs) at JP Hospital for neglecting their duties.

As per notice, they were absent from Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). Besides, they don’t come on time and leave before relievers. The CMHO in its notice has also warned to terminate the services of the four doctors.

CMHO has issued notices to Dr Dolly Gupta, Dr Sunil Arya, Dr Satish Maravi and Dr Om Prajapati, PGMOs (PG Medical Officers) of SNCU of JP Hospital.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari told Free Press that PGMOs would reply through hospital superintendent.

As per report, non-availability of doctors on time, absence in OPD is common. They were found absent on duty before the reliever arrived at Special New Born Care Unit. After receiving constant complaints, CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari took the step.

“PG medical officers should be on duty for 24 hours in SNCU, but it is often seen that medical officers leave the duty without a reliever coming. On October 14, no doctor was on duty in the duty from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm. Similarly, on October 19, the doctors on night duty did not come till 09:00 pm,” the show cause notice stated.

All children weighing less than 1.5 kg grams are admitted to SNCU. No data entries has been reported regarding babies weighing less than 1.5 kg grams at SNCU in September.