Bhopal: Nominations withdrawal and election symbol allotment for panchayat polls on Friday

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Candidates who have filed nominations for three-tier panchayat polls can withdraw their names on Friday till 3 pm, according to the schedule of three-tier panchayat polls. On the same day, the remaining candidates will be allotted election symbols from 3 pm. Voting in Bhopal will be held on June 25, from 7 am to 3 pm.

Zilla panchayat: Arrowhead, Two leaves, Rising sun, Kite, Umbrella, Cart, Lantern, Electric bulb, Sewing machine, Hand mill, Table fan, Slate, Radio, Harmonium, Two swords and a shield, Pichkari, Matka , Ring, Bat, Key, Candles, Embroidery, Whistle, Woman with Basket on Head, Boy-Girl, Boat, Bench, Gas Cylinder, Gas Stove, Gas Light, Balloon, Table, Chair, Peacock, Peepal's Leaf and sunflower, can be used as election symbol for zilla panchayat polls.

Janpad panchayat : While Black board, Banyan tree, Hut, Farmer driving tractor, Scales, Farmer harvesting, Torch, Cupboard, Ceiling fan, Television, Train engine, Telephone, Diesel pump, Pressure cooker, Cup plate, Letter box, Saw , comb, dholak, drum, siren, bunk and door can be used as symbol for janpad panchayat polls.

Sarpanch: Sarpanch candidates can use Glasses, Glass tumbler, Coconut tree with fruit, Hand pump, Lock and key, Farmer raining grain, Vegetable basket, Bell, Table lamp, Tube light on pole, Necklace, Book, Stool, Pen, Well, Bus, Bridge, Tap, Lute, Jug, Hockey and Ball, Cap and Violin.

Panch: Whereas candidates contesting for post of panch can use Ladder, Shovel, Bucket, Plow, Axe, Electric Switch, Corn Cob, Scissors, Kettle and Roller as their symbol.

Additional symbols to be allotted if the number of candidates is more which include Vest, shirt, frock, rose flower, ship, scooter, jeep, aeroplane, road-roller, sev, radish, mango, banana and lady purse.

