Bhopal: No Work, No Vote, Say DK Honey Homes Residents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of DK Honey Homes, Kolar, have put up banners declaring to boycott the upcoming assembly elections, saying “No work, no vote”. The residents have decided to boycott the elections, alleging that development work has been neglected by the government and facilities such as proper roads, transport and drainage are not provided to them. The colony is in ward no. 81 of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits.

The residents have listed their issues like the approach road is not in good shape. On the contrary, sewage flows on the approach road. Disfunctioning street lights compound the problems of the local residents. Community centre remains water-logged.

Dipendra Sharma, Kolar resident, said, “There are no facilities of water and no proper sewage system in the colony. Even after repeated appeals to the corporator concerned.” “The residents have now decided not to vote for any candidate,” he said, adding, “The residents have requested the corporator and the BMC officials many times, but their grievances have fallen on deaf ears. Ambulance cannot reach on time due to bad roads.”

