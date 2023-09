Bhopal: No Professors In Most New Medical Colleges

Representational image/ Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State’s most new government medical colleges lack professors, associate professors and other teachers. There are 13 government medical colleges in the state. Satna Medical College became functional in 2023-24 academic session.

According to information, if colleges do not have professors, it is considered 7% shortage of teaching staff. If they do not have associate professors, shortage is 3% to 4%. Absence of assistant professors is considered 2% shortage.

MP Medical Teachers Association media incharge Dr Sumit Rawat said, “State government should focus on strengthening faculties in new medical colleges having 150-200 MBBS seats. They do not have professors. AIIMS, Bhopal, has three to four professors in each department to teach 100 MBBS students. National Medical Council had pointed out 30% paucity of teachers in previous inspections.”

Examples galore

1. Birsa Munda Medical College, Shahdol

A. General Medicine Department

Professor –Nil

Associate professor -1

Assistant professor -3

B. Department of TB & Chest

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-1

C. Department of Pediatrics

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-2

D. Department of Dermatology

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-1

E. Department of Psychiatry

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-1

F. Department of OB & GYN

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-1

Assistant professors-2

G. Department of Dentistry

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-1

H. Pathology

Professor-Nil

Associate professor -1

Assistant professor -3

Satna Medical College

No recruitment in department of anesthesia, burns and plastic surgery, cardiology, general medicines, neurology, nephrology.

A. Department of Anatomy

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-1

Resident docs/tutors-2

B-Department of OB & GYN

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-1

C- Department of Orthopedics

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-1

D-Department of Physiology

Professor –Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-Nil

Tutor/Resident docs-1

Medical College, Datia

A. Department of Biochemistry

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-1

Assistant professor-1

B.Department of Pharmacology

Professor-nil

Associate professor -1

Assistant professor-1

C.Department of Forensic & Toxicology

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-1

Assistant professor-Nil

Demonstrator-1

D.Department of General Medicine

Professor -Nil

Associate professor-2

E.Department of Anaesthesia

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-1

G. Department of Radiology

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-Nil

H. Department of Chest & TB

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-Nil

I.Department of Dermatology

Head of Department (HoD)-1

J.Department of Psychiatry

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-1

Assistant professor-Nil

Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar

A.Department of Pharmacology

Professor-Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-2

B. Department of Chest and TB

Professor –Nil

Associate professor-Nil

Assistant professor-Nil

