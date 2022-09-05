Bhopal: No one coming to bail out rape accused Mirchi Baba; Judicial remand extended till Sept 13

Mirchi Baba was arrested from Gwalior | FP File Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): For the third time in a row, the judicial remand of the controversial self-styled godman Mirchi Baba has been extended as there has been no application in the court challenging his remand.

Neither any of his relatives, nor disciples , nor the so called followers in political circles are coming forward to bail out Vairagyanand Giri, popularly known as Mirchi Baba who is currently in judicial remand in a sexual assault case.

The judicial remand of accused Mirchi Baba has been extended till September 13, earlier too the remand was extended twice as no application for bail was filed in the Court, said the police on Monday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (women safety) Richa Choubey told Free Press that on police request, the court has extended the judicial remand of Mirchi Baba till September 13.

“Mahila police station had arrested the accused, on August 9. He was sent to judicial custody till August 22. As one applied for the bail the remand was extended to September 3 and now again it has been extended till 13, said the officer.

Mirchi Baba, who was the star campaigner for the Congress Party in the past and had a number of followers in political circles. However, after he was embroiled in rape case, everyone seems to have turned their back to evade any controversy. Even his family members and relatives are maintaining distance and have not come forward to bail him out.

Mirchi Baba' was arrested from Gwalior for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of helping her conceive a child.

On August 17, evidence of the crime was collected from the house of rape accused during searches.