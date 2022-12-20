Bhopal: No old pension scheme in state government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has made it clear in the House that it shall not implement the old pension scheme.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda gave this information to the House in reply to a written question on Tuesday.

Those who have joined the government services after 2005 will get the new pension scheme.

The benefits of the old pension scheme are being given only to those who had joined government services before 2005.

Devda further said 4, 83,332 government employees had been registered under the new pension scheme.

Implementation of the old pension scheme may be a major issue in the 2023 assembly elections, because the Congress has already said if the party comes to power, it will bring back the old scheme.

As many as five lakh government employees, who have joined the services after 2005, may support the Congress because of the old pension scheme.

These employees have been asking for implementing the old scheme. The Congress has implemented the old pension scheme in the states which it is ruling.

Before the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress had announced that it would implement the old pension scheme and got the benefit of it in the polls.

The Central Government led by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had implemented the new pension scheme. Therefore, the Bharatiya Janata Party is in no mood to execute the old scheme.

