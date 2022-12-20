e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Every person in state is under debt of Rs 36K

Information has been given in the House

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
MP Vidhan Sabha |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Each person in MP is under a debt of Rs 36,000. Finance Minister Jagdish Devda gave this information in the House in reply to a written question by Sajjan Singh Verma.

The state has 2, 95,532 crore of debt till March 22, Devda said, adding that the government paid an interest of Rs 22, 166 crore. The population of the state is more than eight crore, so each person is under a debt of Rs 36,000.

The opposition has been targeting the government for debt. The government has been taking loans, Verma said, adding that the money is spent on event management.

It is because of the government's inefficiency that the people of the state are under debt, Verma said. The issue of debt may be raised before the election.

