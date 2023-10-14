Bhopal: No Narmada Water, No Vote, Say Residents Of 300 Colonies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of colonies along Hoshangabad Road have announced to boycott the upcoming assembly polls with the slogan “No Narmada water, no vote”. There are around 300 colonies along the Hoshangabad Road, which do not have Narmada water supply. The residents have put up banners in Danish Nagra, Gulabi Nagar, and Asharam Nagar phase-III.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) policy—not to allot individual water supply connection—has become an election issue in the state capital. The BMC has a policy to allot only bulk connection. The bulk water supply costs Rs 10,000 per house. So the cost of bulk connection depends on the size of the colonies.

In 2012, Narmada water was brought to the city and the residents were told to deposit Rs 3,000-4,000 per individual connection. But, even after 10-12 years nothing has been done for such connections. However, during the civic body polls, both Congress as well as BJP had promised in their manifesto for individual water connections, but after coming to power, no decision has been taken in this regard so far. According to BMC officials (Zone-13), there are 45 colonies in the zone and they do not have Narmada water supply as they have not applied for it. Danish Nagar is one of them.

Ansu Gupta, New Colonies Welfare Association general secretary, said, “In the name of individual water connection, the BMC collected Rs 3000 to Rs 4,000 per house when Narmada water was brought to the city in 2012. Secondly, we pay water-cess. People’s representatives promise, but they do not pay attention to our demands. So, it is cheating the public. When Narmada water was brought under the project, the public representatives pledged to ensure water supply in each and every house on priority basis. However, even after 12 years, we are dependent on borewell water supply. There are 300 residential colonies in the entire stretch. But they do not have a connection for Narmada water supply.”

