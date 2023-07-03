Bhopal: No Internet In Offices At Satpura Bhawan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After fire tragedy of June 12, Satpura Bhawan remained closed for many days. It is from the last week that some offices have started functioning from the building.

However, all is not well. There is undeclared ban on use of air conditioners. Internet is not working in most offices. “We are working without internet facility. As a result, we are facing lot of difficulties. To see important emails, we use mobile phones but they can’t be used always as lot of internet data are needed for office work, which includes downloading big files,” said a senior officer of Higher Education Department.

He also said there was ban on use of air conditioners. “Building’s electric wires are more than 40 years old hence use of ACs might put additional pressure on them. Most probably, by seeing this, government has now banned use of ACs in offices,” he said.

Another employee posted at Green India Mission office in B Block of Satpura Bhawan said there was no internet facility in his office. National Informatics Centre looks after operation of internet facility in Satpura Building. When contacted, an NIC officer said that internet facility worked smoothly. “If some offices are not having internet facility, then it may be due to damage to wires in the fire tragedy. In such offices, wires should be changed,” he said.

Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, Nikunj Shrivastava said problem would be solved shortly,” he said. The offices on third, fourth and fifth floor, which were burnt, are lying vacant.