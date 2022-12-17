Bhopal: No intense cold in December, no major drop in temperature till Christmas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no chance of intense cold in December this year in the state. Day and night temperature will not slide sharply till Christmas. Nominal fluctuation will persist, meteorological department officials said.

Lack of strong western disturbance, which causes snowfall in Himalaya region, has robbed the winter of its charm this month.

There has been hardly any snowfall in the upper and lower reaches of Himalayas in December due to absence of a strong western disturbance.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius with drop of 1.5 degrees while it recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius with 1-degree drop. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological department officer Asfaq Husain said, “ There is no chance of intense cold in the state till December. No sharp fall in day and night temperature is expected till Christmas in the state.”

This year, no western disturbance was seen since December 10, a situation that hasn’t changed till date.

“Generally, northwest India sees two to three moderate to strong western disturbances in November and two to three in December. We have to see if a strong western disturbance strikes the region in the second half of December. As of today we do not have projections of a western disturbance affecting the region immediately,” Husain said.

Maximum temp on Dec 17

Cities Degrees Celsius

Khargone 31.0

Khandwa 30.5

Ujjain 30.4

Narmadapuram 29.4

Indore 29.3

Rajgarh 29.0

Damoh 28.4

Chhindwara 28.2