Bhopal: No holiday for cops during state tour of President

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The director general of police (DGP) has cancelled holidays of all police personnel with immediate effect, as the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind is to embark on a tour of the state from May 27 to May 29, as per the order issued by the PHQ here on Tuesday.

The DGP has instructed the additional director general of police (ADG) and inspector general of police (IG) of Balaghat, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Gwalior and Chambal zones, commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal and Indore, zonal IGs of Narmadapuram, Sagar, Ujjain and all commandants of SAF to cancel the leaves of police personnel from May 24 to May 30.

Leaves can be allowed only when they are needed. The DGP asked the authorities to ensure his instructions strictly.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:19 PM IST