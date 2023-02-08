Bhopal: No experts at cyber crime cell, investigation hampered

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: No experts at cyber crime cell, investigation hampered

The fact came to light almost 12 days after the cyber forensic laboratory was set up at the district cyber crime cell as there has been delay investigating cases in which cyber fraudsters recovered hefty amounts of money from victims in Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Recent introduction of cyber forensic laboratory at Bhopal district cyber crime cell seems to be making no significant difference in probing matters related to cyber frauds. This is because there are no experts at Bhopal district cyber crime cell, which has 55 personnel.

When Free Press contacted, the personnel probing the cases said they did not hold expertise in cyber investigation and cyber security. Police personnel posted in police stations in Bhopal are told to probe the matter pertaining to cyber frauds, they said.

Some officials attributed the delay in cyber-related cases to the laxity of senior cyber officials. They said that in majority of cases, when a cyber fraud complaint is received at the cyber cell, the cell hands over the case to the police station of the area where complainant resides. After this, the complainant runs from pillar to post for redressal. Owing to this, the lab with advanced cyber equipment will not be able to add much in investigating cyber crime cases, officials added.

They’re trained: DCP (Crime)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Amit Kumar said that the police personnel entrusted with the responsibility of probing cyber crime cases were trained to deal with such cases and had succeeded in nabbing cyber fraudsters.

