Bhopal: No Change In Curriculum For Class 5 To 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) will not change the curriculum from Class 5 to 8 in schools. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of Pathya Pustak Sangh on Monday. It said it would adhere to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum, emphasising continuity and consistency in educational standards.

Amitabh Anuragi of RSK told Free Press that frequent meetings of the committee were held to discuss the curriculum and it was decided not to change it. “There will no addition or alteration in the existing curriculum,” he added. Dhanaraju S, the secretary of RSK, said, “Curriculum doesn’t change frequently. Procedure to change curriculum is long. There is no need to change the curriculum, at present.”

MP Polity: Congress to lay siege to assembly today |

Raising the demand ‘Give Employment or fill Jail’ (Rozar Do, Ya Jail Bharo), the Youth Congress and leaders of Congress to lay siege to the Assembly on Tuesday, said the party leaders here on Monday.

The leaders will protest against the increasing unemployment, Harda explosion, crime, women insecurity and the promises broken by the state government. The rally will be led by the IYC national president Srinivas BV, state president MLA Dr Vikrant Bhuria, Congress state president Jitu Patwari, leader of opposition Umang Singhar and other party leaders.