 Bhopal: No Change In Curriculum For Class 5 To 8
It said it would adhere to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum, emphasising continuity and consistency in educational standards.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Bhopal: No Change In Curriculum For Class 5 To 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) will not change the curriculum from Class 5 to 8 in schools. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of Pathya Pustak Sangh on Monday. It said it would adhere to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum, emphasising continuity and consistency in educational standards.

Amitabh Anuragi of RSK told Free Press that frequent meetings of the committee were held to discuss the curriculum and it was decided not to change it. “There will no addition or alteration in the existing curriculum,” he added. Dhanaraju S, the secretary of RSK, said, “Curriculum doesn’t change frequently. Procedure to change curriculum is long. There is no need to change the curriculum, at present.”

