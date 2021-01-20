Bhopal: No benefit for 70% street vendors even 8 months after launch of Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana

BHOPAL: Nearly 70 per cent of the street vendors in Bhopal have not been able to avail of the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana even after 8 months of the announcement of the scheme due to a lack of coordination between Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the banks.

Under the scheme, announced in June 2020, street vendors will be able to avail of loans of Rs 10,000 in a year. The Centre had rolled out the scheme to extend help to those vendors who had lost their livelihood during the corona-induced lockdown.

There are only 22,000 such vendors for whom the loan has been sanctioned from banks. On the other hand, there are nearly 60,000 registered vendors in Bhopal.