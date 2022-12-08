e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: NITTTR Bhopal and NIT Surat sign MoU

Thursday, December 08, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NITTTR, Bhopal has signed an MoU with Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat on for knowledge creation, and collaboration in research, innovation and development, on Thursday.

On this occasion, director of NIT Surat, Prof Anupam Shukla expressing happiness and said that with this agreement both the institutes will establish new dimensions in the field of higher and technical education and Director Prof. CC Tripathi said that it is a matter of happiness that both the institutes have decided to work together. It will surely benefit the research scholars, faculty members and students. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will have an initial period of two years and can be renewed for three years after review of the activities undertaken under the MoU.

