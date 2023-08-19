Bhopal: Ninaad Samaroh Begins At Tribal Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Organised by culture department, Ninaad Samaroh, centred on tribal and folk dances began at MP tribal museum on Friday. The event will continue till Sunday during which folk and tribal dances from nine states will be presented.

Friday marked the commencement of the event and the folk artistes performing at the event took out a rally from Roshanpura Square to Atal Path.

On Friday, the director of Janjatiya Lok Kala evam Boli Vikas Academy Dr Dharmendra Pare and other dignitaries were present on the inaugural day. Performers from Jammu presented Dhamali dance, while dancers from Jharkhand presented Paikaha dance followed by Kalinga dance from Odisha, dandiya, Songi Mukhauta from Maharashtra. The programme ended with performance by Gond tribals followed by danda folk dance staged by Buddhsen Yadav and team from Sidhi.

