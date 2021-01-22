Bhopal: Nigerian among 3 arrested for duping people

Bhopal: The cyber cell has arrested three persons including a Nigerian for duping people after befriending them on social networking sites. Posing as female foreign nationals, the trio lured men on the social sites and trapped them.

A 50-year-old man from Bhopal approached a cyber cell complaining that he was duped of Rs 11.50 lakh. Acting on his complaint, police traced the accused in Delhi and arrested them. The three accused are yet to be interrogated as the Nigerian was tested Covid positive. Police have also seized laptops and mobile phones of the trio. The gadgets would be examined to figure out the details of their crime.

After befriending the people, they would tell the men that they have sent gifts. One of them posing as a custom official, then calling them up asked them to pay the custom duty for releasing the gift. The fraudsters had taken Rs 11 lakh in installments from a Bhopal-based man. Other victims have not filed any complaint against the cheats as they do not want family to know about it. The accused have been identified as Nigerian national Soloman Wajeeri, 40; Ishant Mahe, 32 and Jitendra Singh, 39, both residents of Delhi. Wajiri had come to India on a travel VISA, said the cops. After he is discharged from Covid ward, the accused will be quizzed further, said the police.